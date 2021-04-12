COMMENTARY: Dangerous journalistic ethic

A more egregious case of this dynamic of selective suppression of one side came after TV anchor George Stephanopoulos attempted to shut down Rand Paul when Paul took the side of problems with the 2020 election. Paul slammed Stephanopoulos, saying: “Where you make the mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediately say everything's a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything. Historically what would happen is if I said that I thought there was fraud, you would interview someone who said there wasn't, but now you insert yourself in the middle and say that the absolute fact is that everything I'm saying is a lie without examining the facts." In other words, Rand Paul explained how far things had come from the John Stuart Mills ethic of objective journalism to today.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck spoke about the psychological dynamic involved with many in the mainstream media. It comes down to a “groupthink” distain, in many cases, for those on the opposing side of the journalist: "The liberal media seems as intent as ever to browbeat viewers who don't think or vote like they do into submission, and if you dare to point this out to them, they'll suggest those not in lockstep have had their minds poisoned or are concerned with threatening the lives of journalists. In reality, journalism's credibility crisis is almost entirely self-inflicted."

It’s time for mainstream media soul-searching about whether the profession of journalism can continue while moving further away from John Stuart Mill and objectivity. The media have acted as a force for liberty and truth throughout much of American history, but dark clouds are gathering quickly. “Fairness,” in terms of seeking the truth, is always right and must be defended in spite of disagreement.

Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

