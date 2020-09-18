COMMENTARY: Danger in 1619 Project

One line from Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project helps summarize why the administration believes it should not be taught in our schools: "Out of slavery — and the anti-black racism it required — grew nearly everything that has truly made America exceptional: its economic might, its industrial power, its electoral system, diet and popular music, the inequities of its public health and education, its astonishing penchant for violence, its income inequality, the example it sets for the world as a land of freedom and equality, its slang, its legal system and the endemic racial fears and hatreds that continue to plague it to this day."

The thesis of the 1619 Project is that the history of the United States started not in 1776, but with the arrival of the first slaves to Jamestown in 1619. That U.S. history, including the documents produced by the founders like the Declaration of Independence and The Constitution, is about the motivation to enforce slavery and white supremacy. The project goes so far as to allege the United States declared independence from Great Britain to protect slavery.

Distinguished American historians disagree, and call the 1619 Project “a very unbalanced, one-sided account.” They claim it’s “wrong in so many ways.” And “not only ahistorical, but actually anti-historical” and “a tendentious and partial reading of American history.”