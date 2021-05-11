COMMENTARY: D.C. statehood unconstitutional

The clause is written in future tense because none of this had come to pass yet when the Constitution was originally ratified. In 2021, however, the creation and acceptance of the district and the cession of land has already happened. And, as required by the Constitution, the federal government took authority over it. They have no constitutional power to now hand over that authority to any other entity including a state government.

Aside from that direct violation of the Constitution, the bill would also render the 23rd Amendment obsolete.

The amendment states that “The District constituting the seat of Government of the United States shall appoint in such manner as the Congress may direct: A number of electors of President and Vice President equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives in Congress to which the District would be entitled if it were a State.”

The Constitution requires that “the seat of government” have at least three electoral votes in the presidential election. If the seat of government is whittled down to a few government buildings and monuments, its population will consist of whoever lives in The White House. Are the president and his family going to have three electoral votes all to themselves?