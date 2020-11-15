COMMENTARY: Cultivating gratitude

As we near Thanksgiving, I wanted to take a moment to share my gratitude to all who call Orangeburg County home for the welcome that I and my family have felt over the last several months. Despite social distancing and mask mandates, we have felt the warmth of your sincere optimism for our community’s public schools and are certainly grateful for your trust in me to lead our school district through consolidation, as we work together to become a school district of choice for this region.

Although the 2020-21 school year has been unusual, there is much for which I am thankful.

I am thankful to our parents, grandparents and guardians for the patience and grace that they have shown to me, our leadership, schools, and teachers. You have allowed us time to prepare, gain feedback and develop procedures and protocols to help protect the health and safety of students, staff and your families. You have been understanding when we overcame hurdles associated with new virtual platforms and connectivity. And, most importantly, you have joined with us in a commitment to continue educating our community’s children amid the coronavirus pandemic.