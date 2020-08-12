COMMENTARY: Cue the four horsemen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What’s next? Uncertainty? Isolation? Masking identities? Social distancing? What will authorities do next to save us? Asking for a friend.

The four horsemen of the Apocalypse are recorded in chapter 6 in the Book of the Revelation, not that these harbingers may come in 2020, but just in case anyone was curious. The first horseman is riding a white horse and carrying a bow but no arrows. The second horseman is riding a red horse and carrying a great sword. The third horseman is riding a black horse and carrying a pair of measuring scales. The fourth horseman is named Death and he is riding an ashen horse followed by Hades.

The first horseman represents conquest by consolidating powers, i.e. ruling over the powers-that-be. What are the powers-that-be in today’s world? Are any of these powers jockeying for positions at the head of the race? Could a coalition of powers form a global entity to rule over the whole world?

The second horseman represents war. History teaches us that the reaction to global domination has always been rebellion and revolution. In America’s corner of the globe we can’t seem to unify our own citizenry which is a mere 4-percent of the world’s population. If we can’t even agree to live together, how can the rest of the world unite? What if all peoples and nations broke out into war simultaneously?