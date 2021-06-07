COMMENTARY: Cryptocurrency here to stay

The phenomenon of cryptocurrency is on its way to transforming the global monetary system. That’s not going to happen right away, or next year, or any specific time in the foreseeable future, but it’s here to stay. You might compare it to the advent of coins made of precious metals as the way to buy and sell products a few thousand years ago rather than simply trade one product for another. Or perhaps to understand its enormity, consider the rise of paper currency in place of coins or perhaps the advent of accounts to and from which money flows by paper checks.

At last, the Treasury Department has taken the initiative by decreeing that the Internal Revenue Service has to know about any movement of cryptocurrency above $10,000. The whole point is to make it more difficult to avoid taxes by investing in cryptocurrency, but enforcement will be difficult considering that so many transactions are outside the U.S. Who’s to know what’s going on?

Now, with the rise of the internet, cryptocurrency is so easily used as a medium of payment, of buying and selling, even of saving money, that it’s tempting to ask why all of us are not getting into it. The answer is that cheating, scamming, theft of life savings, and wholesale fraud on a massive scale are all too easy. Cryptocurrency at this stage is for those who know what they’re doing, definitely not for the rest of us.