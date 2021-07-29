COMMENTARY: Critical Race Theory

Over the past few months, parents across the United States have risen up against the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in school districts their children attend. As we have seen on video, the outcry comes from multiple racial demographics of parents.

The political left initially defended the teaching of CRT, however, most began backing off when a June poll (YouGov and Yahoo) found that of those Americans who knew about CRT, 49% were against exposing students to it, while only 37% of that group favored such exposure. Since that poll, the left (including the Biden administration) has denied students are being exposed to CRT even while evidence refutes that claim.

Instead, they now argue opponents of CRT are actually concerned about exposing students to any history involving slavery or other racism. Since those opposing CRT do not propose restricting the teaching of racism in history, it’s become more important to delineate the important differences with CRT. In doing so, I also offer a Christian perspective for opposition to CRT while still tackling racism and teaching all history.