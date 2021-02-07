COMMENTARY: Crises with common solution

Such an approach could be a lifesaver for local news and help improve coverage of COVID-19. In 2013, New York City was spending $18 million on advertising, but only 18% went to community media. So the Center for Community Media at the CUNY’s Craig Newmark School of Journalism led an effort to change that. In 2019 the mayor signed an executive order requiring that half of digital and print ads go through local media. In 2020 nearly $10 million, or 84%, went to local media — most small newspapers and websites whose revenue had sharply declined because businesses could no longer afford to advertise, according to a study by the center.

The ads not only helped keep the lights on at local news organizations, it triggered better reporting about the pandemic. For instance, the Haitian Times, which covers Brooklyn communities devastated by COVID, went from receiving barely $200 in city advertising to getting more than $73,000 in 2020. It used the funds in part to add reporters to cover public health and other issues.

Public health campaigns can be effective — if the messaging is ubiquitous, consistent and credible. It is especially likely to succeed if such a campaign has consistent national messages plus customized information for specific communities. Most famously, public health campaigns saved hundreds of thousands of lives by changing attitudes about smoking and seat belt wearing.