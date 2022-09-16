COMMENTARY: Cows on our farm

As I look out of windows on the back of my house, I see a field that has been “family land” for years. It is on the other side of a drainage canal that channels rainwater to Providence swamp. (The canal itself has many stories, but today, I am focusing on cows.)

For years, in the rotation of crops planted in this field, it was often used as a pasture for the cows, which were a part of this farm for approximately 70 years. Not the same cows of course!!! With that vision in my mind, I began to wonder just how many cows may have lived on this farm. While there is no formula to arrive at any sort of figure, I will give you an idea.

In 1941, the “older generation” (my future father-in-law and his two brothers) started a dairy. Keep in mind that I was just starting first grade about that time. So, I only learned much of this when I was much older. Like right now. Not knowing the exact number of cows in the very first dairy herd, I don’t even have a starting point. But I do know that by the time the last dairy cow was sold in 2006, and the dairy became a thing of the past on this farm, the herd numbered about 250.

But concerning the number of cows that walked across the lands as they grazed here, dairy cows have at least one calf per year, to ensure that milk is available. Some of these calves are kept on the farm to take the place of any cows that need to be replaced; others are sold. So you can’t just multiply X number of cows plus X number calves per year. But you get the picture. Many, many of them enjoyed being fed at the troughs near the dairy while also having the benefit of grazing.

Dairy cows are typically milked twice a day. In the beginning, this was done by hand, using those who were hired to work on the farm. The schedule here was for a 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. milking. Electric milking machines were installed a few years after the dairy was established, but these also required humans to attach the machines.

Each of the older men mentioned at the beginning had a son who became a part of this process when they were in their very early teens. This involved some of their time each afternoon, and in some cases before they went to school in the mornings.

Cows are also creatures of habit. When it is time for dairy cows to be milked, they walk into the barn in the same order each day. They are used to a particular stall/milker, so that’s where they go. They also know when it is time for feed to be put in troughs, and they recognize the vehicle that brings this to them. When they see it, they begin walking toward their feeding spot. No need to search for them.

When our grandchildren were young, they loved to walk to the edge of the canal to look across the fence at the cows. Cows are very curious animals, and when they spotted us, one by one they would begin to walk toward us. They lined up on their side of the fence, as you can see from the photo, and we watched them from our side.

Besides dairy cows, there were times when beef cattle were also raised here. On this farm, calves were grown to a certain weight and then shipped out. One time, these were sold from a video that I took of the herd in the field. The tape from the camera was mailed to the sale, which auctioned the cows to another feed lot, where they were grown to their desired size.

As you have found out, I really have no idea of even as estimate of the number of cows that might have walked in fields here, but they made a beautiful farm scene as they grazed within sight of our house. Other times, they were in pastures on other farm locations. A few times, when they were moved, they had to cross the highway, so traffic had to be blocked as they made their march “across the road.”

Cows always seemed to be able to find any weak spot in the fence, and if it gave way, they were able to get out of the field. In short order, other cows would follow. When that happened, farm workers, along with family members who were available, were stationed at certain points to make sure the cows found the gate to get back in the field. I have “shooed cows in” myself! Others began to repair the hole in the fence.

There is another side-story about that too. I don’t remember the year, but it was before my father (who was a deputy sheriff) died in 1955. The Hutto farm had rented some land in the Eutawville area, near the lake. One day, Charlie went to check on the beef cattle there and noticed a trail of corn. He followed it to the fence and saw that it continued on the other side.

As he climbed across the fence and followed the trail, it led into the woods where he came upon a liquor still. (If you aren’t familiar with those, they are used to make “moonshine” liquor -- which is illegal.) Charlie came home and told my dad.

During those years, that was one thing the sheriff’s deputies were regularly called upon to do, so a raid was scheduled and the still was destroyed. A few days after that, on a Sunday morning, someone drove into our yard and blew their car horn. When Charlie went to the door, a man said, “Your cows down by Eutawville are out.”

Charlie got some of the farm workers and they went to round them up and get them back in the pasture. When checking to see where they got out, they came to the very spot where the trail of corn had been. The wire had been cut. Someone had done that to make their point: “You make a problem for me, and I can make a problem for you.” Charlie and his partners decided they would let the law find their own liquor stills, and the cows stayed in the fence as long as they were kept there.

So, cows have provided some interesting stories while also providing money for the farm!