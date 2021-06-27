COMMENTARY: COVID: What just ain't so

Just as important as airborne droplets are aerosols – much smaller particles than droplets – primarily transmitted indoors. The critical role of aerosols was very much downplayed early in the pandemic. When there is inadequate indoor ventilation the virus can linger in the air longer (it was probably a bad idea to discourage masked people from being outdoors in small numbers). It illustrates the essential need for adequate ventilation in offices, schools, restaurants, gyms, etc.

How important are variants? The role of mutations in the coronavirus was initially thought to be insignificant. Mutations were believed to occur over long periods of time, and the resultant variant strains were of little clinical importance. We have learned that the virus is more prone to mutation than researchers thought. Viral variants currently represent a major source of outbreaks internationally and a recurring threat to vaccine effectiveness. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. has been behind the curve in its ability to identify variants – and continues to be so.