COMMENTARY: COVID-19 is still a threat

As our country and state reopen, South Carolinians return to work, and people increasingly participate in recreational activities that might involve crowds, we must not lose sight of the fact that COVID-19 is still a serious threat to all of us.

There have been reports from across the country speculating that people have contracted COVID-19 while attending recent events and gatherings. It doesn’t take hard data to observe that many people aren’t socially distancing, aren’t avoiding group gatherings, and aren’t wearing masks in public.

Here in South Carolina, recent increases in COVID-19 data trends have health experts concerned that case rates could continue to rise. The numbers began to rise in the days following weekends and special events where large numbers of people weren’t practicing prevention measures.

As expected, part of the increase in COVID-19 cases is likely a result of increased testing efforts across the state. But other factors, including gatherings at which people do not practice safety measures, could be in play as well. There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the virus in a public setting in any community. Large gatherings with no social distancing and without the proper use of masks can fuel the spread. The more people we expose ourselves to, the more we multiply the risk of being exposed to the virus.