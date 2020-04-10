COMMENTARY: COVID-19: a month later

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For those of us who study health care and admire the role that markets play in lifesaving miracles, COVID-19 has thrust us into the worst of times and the best of times.

It’s the worst of times because the virus has sheathed the globe in a slurry of death, suffering, privation, inquietude and isolation.

It’s the best of times because practically everyone of consequence appears suddenly to recognize that: (1) delivery systems (resources and how we use them) matter more than insurance schemes; (2) legal and regulatory constraints paralyze the delivery system during crises; and (3) improving that delivery system depends on private agents who can nimbly and rapidly innovate.

Practically all attention today is on the delivery system, with little discussion of insurance reform pabulum. There’s occasional genuflection to single-payer (“Medicare for All” in current American parlance). But it’s difficult to observe the single-payer systems of China, Iran, Italy, Spain, etc. and find much to admire at present.

We’ll see how well America fares, but as April began, our “profligacy” means double or triple the intensive care unit beds per population — a cushion that will save countless lives. For an Italian gasping unattended in a hospital hallway, “universal” care is an empty promise.