COMMENTARY: Court should thank Pascoe

The South Carolina Supreme Court’s opinion of May 6, 2020, affirmed the conviction and sentence of Rep. Rick Quinn obtained by Special Prosecutor David Pascoe (1st Circuit solicitor) while refusing to increase the sentence as requested by Pascoe for Quinn’s guilty plea. This is the fifth consecutive successful prosecution of a Statehouse corruption case by Pascoe since 2014.

But in announcing its opinion, the court picked at Pascoe that: “We note the public corruption probe in these matters has extended for more than five years, and we trust that it is drawing to a close.”

What the court fails to admit is that the proceedings were dragged out because the attorney general started the investigations in February 2013 and then removed himself from the cases in mid-2014 on grounds of conflict of interest, asking Pascoe to take over as special prosecutor acting with the authority of the attorney general.

Pascoe was not given any additional funding or personnel by the attorney general but struggled forward, bypassing a judge who denied Pascoe use of the State Grand Jury and defeating an appeal by former Speaker Bobby Harrell to the South Carolina Supreme Court seeking to block Pascoe’s investigations. In the end, Harrell pleaded guilty on Oct. 24, 2014, and agreed to cooperate in exposing other wrong-doers.