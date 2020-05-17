COMMENTARY: Court should thank Pascoe

The South Carolina Supreme Court’s opinion of May 6, 2020, affirmed the conviction and sentence of Rep. Rick Quinn obtained by Special Prosecutor David Pascoe (1st Circuit solicitor) while refusing to increase the sentence as requested by Pascoe for Quinn’s guilty plea. This is the fifth consecutive successful prosecution of a Statehouse corruption case by Pascoe since 2014.
But in announcing its opinion, the court picked at Pascoe that: “We note the public corruption probe in these matters has extended for more than five years, and we trust that it is drawing to a close.”
What the court fails to admit is that the proceedings were dragged out because the attorney general started the investigations in February 2013 and then removed himself from the cases in mid-2014 on grounds of conflict of interest, asking Pascoe to take over as special prosecutor acting with the authority of the attorney general.
Pascoe was not given any additional funding or personnel by the attorney general but struggled forward, bypassing a judge who denied Pascoe use of the State Grand Jury and defeating an appeal by former Speaker Bobby Harrell to the South Carolina Supreme Court seeking to block Pascoe’s investigations. In the end, Harrell pleaded guilty on Oct. 24, 2014, and agreed to cooperate in exposing other wrong-doers.
Not until late 2015 after prodding reports by The Post and Courier did the attorney general tell Pascoe to again act in his stead and conduct more investigations and prosecutions -- which Pascoe did. Then in early 2016, Wilson suddenly denounced Pascoe as a liar and an incompetent and ordered Pascoe to be replaced as special prosecutor by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, who refused and was convicted of federal corruption crimes and sentenced to prison on June 4, 2019.
Pascoe went to the South Carolina Supreme Count, which decided on July 13, 2016, that Pascoe should continue, although Justice John Few thought Wilson could fire him. Pascoe then convicted on pleas former House Majority Leader Jim Merrill on Aug. 31, 2017, Rep. Rick Quinn on Dec. 13, 2017, Sen. John Courson on June 4, 2018, and convicted Rep. Jim Harrison at trial on Oct. 27, 2018.
Pascoe followed by indicting political mastermind Richard Quinn Sr. on Oct. 18, 2017, on 11 counts of perjury and one count of obstruction. Finally, Pascoe indicted Rep. Tracy Edge on Oct. 24, 2017, for illegal payouts. Both cases are pending.
Pascoe achieved these remarkable results on a shoestring budget by cobbling together prosecutors, loaned to him by two other solicitors, with his own attorneys and by raising funds to finance the prosecutions from five corporations that paid a total of $352,000 under terms of what Pascoe called “corporate integrity agreements” and thereby avoided the prospect of criminal prosecutions. With few prosecutors and little money Pascoe fought off the long and drawn-out tactics some of the best criminal defense attorneys in the state as well as outstanding lawyers from the attorney general’s staff; and Pascoe never lost a case of the five that have proceeded to judgement thus far.
Justice Few in his concurring opinion again trots out his rejected unique opinion that Article V, Section 24 of the South Carolina Constitution gives Wilson the power to fire Pascoe as special prosecutor (and appoint Dan Johnson in his stead, where he could have served as special prosecutor from behind bars.)
Few also ridicules Pascoe’s “public integrity agreements” as illegal, parroting the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office, even though Pascoe’s agreements are very similar to the federal non-prosecution and deferred-prosecution agreements negotiated by top U.S. attorneys in making big unjailable corporations pay for their antics on Wall Street.
Instead of fussing at Special Prosecutor David Pascoe over whether Wilson could have fired him or whether he should have made the suspect corporations pay up, the court should thank Pascoe and his staff and the investigators of SLED for breaking up the worst public corruption scandal in the history of South Carolina, even worse, far worse, than Operation Lost Trust in 1990.
Columbia attorney John V. Crangle is government relations director of the S.C. Progressive Network.
