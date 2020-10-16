COMMENTARY: Court packing looms large

And it blew up in his face.

The Senate, though overwhelmingly Democratic, wasn’t interested in altering the Founding Fathers’ checks and balances. There was minimal public support, too. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s report was damning, calling the plan “... needless, futile, and utterly dangerous ...” On July 20, senators voted 70-20 to return the bill to the committee, where its court packing provisions were stripped.

It was a spectacular blunder for one of the shrewdest politicians who ever occupied the Oval Office. Roosevelt may have been an inspiring leader; but he could also be personally petty and vindictive.

Following his humiliation, he decided to purge conservative Democrats who had opposed the court-packing plan. FDR fired the opening salvo in one of his trademark Fireside Chats in 1938, saying: “I feel that I have every right to speak out in those few instances where there may be a clear-cut issue between candidates for a Democratic nomination …”

In other words, the president sought retribution on fellow Democrats who had opposed him by supporting their primary election rivals.