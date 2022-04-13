COMMENTARY: Court and natural rights

Over the past few weeks, Americans have been inundated with significant news events. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is of critical importance due to both the human tragedy and the potential for World War III. The economy has been deteriorating to levels many have never seen.

During this period, America went through the significant event we face only once every few years, the confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee. During the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Americans were quite distracted, and the most noted and shocking answer to conservatives was when Jackson claimed she couldn’t define a “woman” as she isn’t a “biologist."

Other similar deflections caused many to justifiably believe she was a progressive ideologue. As someone who has served our Constitution, both as a 30-year Army officer and 16-year attorney, I was most concerned by one of Jackson’s written answers. This answer was another deflection, but actually as a refusal to commit to the defense of the heart and soul of the Constitution and the American system of justice. It was her refusal to take a position over “natural rights.” Let me explain.

In addition to her oral testimony, we saw on the news, Jackson was provided over 300 pages of written questions from the Senate. On page 79, Jackson was first reminded that the founding fathers believed individuals possessed natural rights and then asked about her position. Shockingly, Jackson answered “I do not hold a position on whether individuals possess natural rights.”

The mainstream news media generally disregarded that answer, as though her position was not newsworthy. The reality is that the refusal of Jackson to take the position on natural rights is probably the most important for why she is unfit and dangerous on the Supreme Court for multiple reasons.

First, the founders who wrote and signed the Declaration of Independence and later helped draft the Constitution were heavily influenced by the late 17th century political philosopher John Locke. Locke provided the founding philosophy that men are born with the natural rights, including the primary rights of life, liberty and property. Further, that by consent men delegated a portion of rights for government to help protect primary rights.

William Blackstone wrote “Commentary on the laws of England” just before the American Revolution and included in his commentaries the idea of natural law and natural rights that come from God as critical to Anglo-Saxon jurisprudence adopted by America. The Declaration of Independence formalized Lockian philosophy with the prevailing religious nature of America, asserting, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, and that among those rights are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and that to secure those rights, governments were instituted among men.” The idea of natural rights formed the justification for the American Revolution

The Constitution was written primarily by the same group of Lockian founders who signed the Declaration, and like-minded compatriots. It enumerates the specific powers of the federal government and then provides checks and balances within the three branches of government. We know from the subsequent Federalist Papers that these checks were intended to limit the power of government so government would not endanger natural rights.

The language of the Bill of Rights comports with natural rights, as the First Amendment reads in part, “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech, or the press ...” Existing natural rights are recognized, and government is restricted.

The Fifth Amendment specifically mentions John Locke’s three principal natural rights of life, liberty and property, and prevents government from taking without due process of law. The Ninth and 10th Amendments further limit the power of government by asserting that any rights not enumerated remain with individuals or the states.

By not taking a position on natural rights, Jackson is a danger to us on the Supreme Court. Her job will be to interpret the Constitution, and that must begin with a position in favor of natural rights. Without taking this position, Jackson is rudderless and we cannot trust her holdings to protect us.

From her other answers, as well as previous writings and statements, Jackson clearly does not believe in natural rights. Her philosophy appears to be solely that of “judicial positivism,” or that the law is what the government proclaims it to be. That was exactly the sort of philosophy the founding fathers told the world we would not accept from King George III’s government, and the basis of the Constitution.

Galatians 5:1 tells us, “It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery.” In America, we believe God gave us freedom, as well as life and liberty.

Judge Jackson apparently does not. Though she has been confirmed, we can only pray she does not become the deciding vote on critical cases in which our rights are at risk. Our Constitution has protected our God-given rights for 2-1/2 centuries and we owe our children protection of those same rights we have enjoyed.

Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

