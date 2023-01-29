COMMENTARY: Court 'absolutely wrong' on abortion

Abortion and privacy?

Comments on 28127 Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, et al. v. State of South Carolina, et al.. South Carolina Supreme Court. Jan 5, 2023

On Jan. 5, the Supreme Court of South Carolina declared that the state constitution protected a mother’s authority to terminate her unborn child.

Justice Hearn wrote:

“We hold that the decision to terminate a pregnancy rests upon the utmost personal and private considerations imaginable, and implicates a woman's right to privacy. While this right [of privacy] is not absolute, and must be balanced against the State's interest in protecting unborn life, this Act, which severely limits — and in many instances completely forecloses — abortion, is an reasonable restriction upon a woman's right to privacy and is therefore unconstitutional.”

The majority opinion was not clear on how the Article 10 of the South Carolina Constitution nullified the Heartbeat Act. Its argument seems to be built upon three assertions. First, the court concluded this by arguing that the phrase “unreasonable invasion of privacy” extended to medical decisions. Decisions about medical treatments are “inherently personal and private."

This point seems reasonable. Yet, I must wonder if the State of South Carolina would not intervene in the medical treatment of a child whose parents do not wish their child to be treated.

Second, the court argued that since the State of South Carolina cannot compel a convict to take medication, therefore, a mother must be given time to make a medical decision (pp. 14-15). This may sound good, but there is a major jump in logic between the evidence provided and the conclusion. What is the connection between “time to make a decision” and inability of the state to compel a treatment?

A stronger logical assertion would have said something like the following: “Since the State cannot compel a convict to take medication, the state cannot compel an adult woman to be sterilized or to undergo a prescribed medical treatment." The final argument of the court seems to be that since most mothers only discover that they are a mother, that is pregnant at about five weeks or later; therefore, there is not enough time for them to make the decision to terminate the life of their child.

The whole decision of the court is based upon the assumption that abortion is a medical procedure. Thus we must ask what is a medical procedure? Is it any procedure conducted by competent and licensed medical professionals? This seems too broad. The one provided by the University of Wisconsin System seems simple and precise. A medical treatment is defined as “the management and care of a patient to combat disease or disorder.”

This means that the court seems to understand pregnancy as a disease or disorder. We would expect that medical treatment would help the body to overcome a disease and to function naturally. Abortion stops a natural biological process and intentionally terminates a life. Abortion is no more a medical treatment than lethal injection is.

We must respectfully and clearly tell the Supreme Court of South Carolina that it was absolutely wrong when it ruled in favor of the abortion industrial complex against the duty of justice, which is the protection of the innocent.