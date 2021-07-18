COMMENTARY: Corruption trumps Constitution

John Adams, second president of the United States said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Recently a friend bemoaned the lack of a dependable news source, writing, “I wish there were an outlet that not only presented complete, objective, factual news, but also made an unbiased, good faith attempt to point out the probable pros and cons of various positions and programs.”
A few days later podcaster Darryl Cooper, aka Martyr Made tweeted a long thread of facts validating Trump supporters’ distrust of media and the political establishment. He wrote, “To begin with, the FBI and other intelligence agencies spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew this evidence was fake from Day One. ...” He cites a declassified memo from former CIA director John Brennan dated September 2016.
The Trump-Russia collusion story was completely fabricated from the beginning and perpetuated by the media and political establishment for four years. This is a huge deal for Trump supporters and should be a big deal for any “moral and religious people.”
Cooper cites the following facts:
1. “That the fraudulent Steele Dossier was the sole evidence used to justify spying on the Trump campaign.
2. "That the FBI knew the Steel dossier was a DNC op.
3. "That Steele’s source told the FBI the info was unserious.
4. "That they did not inform the [FISA] court of any of this and kept spying.”
Some might say they were shocked to find corruption in the government. That’s not what broke the confidence of Trump supporters. Cooper pointed out, “The behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or government official, because they feel most betrayed by them. The idea that the press is driven by ratings and sensationalism became untenable.”
He continued, “Trump supporters always claimed the media had liberal bias. Fine, whatever: they still thought the press would admit truth if they were cornered. They don’t think that anymore. It’s a different thing to watch them invent stories (out of) whole cloth in order to destroy regular lives and spark mass violence.” And, that’s exactly what the corporate press did.
Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 of the Constitution declares: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof….” But, Cooper notes, “establishment governors took advantage of COVID to change voting procedures. It wasn’t just the mail-ins: they also lowered signature matching standards, got rid of voter ID and notarization requirements, and much more.” These moves were blatantly unconstitutional albeit silenced by corporate media, censored by big tech and sanctioned by the government establishment.
Those on the left, even some “independents,” are incapable of seeing these truths because they don’t align with “the narrative” of the left. The rest of us need to keep on pointing out the truth and not allow narrative lies to stand unchallenged. The left is trying to overthrow America by canceling opposing points of view.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”
