COMMENTARY: Corruption trumps Constitution

2. "That the FBI knew the Steel dossier was a DNC op.

3. "That Steele’s source told the FBI the info was unserious.

4. "That they did not inform the [FISA] court of any of this and kept spying.”

Some might say they were shocked to find corruption in the government. That’s not what broke the confidence of Trump supporters. Cooper pointed out, “The behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or government official, because they feel most betrayed by them. The idea that the press is driven by ratings and sensationalism became untenable.”

He continued, “Trump supporters always claimed the media had liberal bias. Fine, whatever: they still thought the press would admit truth if they were cornered. They don’t think that anymore. It’s a different thing to watch them invent stories (out of) whole cloth in order to destroy regular lives and spark mass violence.” And, that’s exactly what the corporate press did.