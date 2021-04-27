COMMENTARY: Corporations and voter ID

Corporate opponents of the Georgia law who are members of Civic Alliance, a self-proclaimed nonpartisan business coalition, released a letter on behalf of a group of more than 200 U.S. companies, condemning legislation that restricts “any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.” Companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines signed the letter. The key issue is, who is eligible and how do they prove such eligibility?

Not all companies are on board. Walmart sent a note to a group of employees explaining the company’s position: “We are not in the business of partisan politics.” Walmart went on to clarify that its focus has been on core business issues like tax policy or government regulation. The company’s position is eminently responsible because it emphasizes issues that directly affect bottom-line profits, which are, and should be, of most concern to shareholders.

The real culprit is the cancel culture. By calling out states that pass so-called voter suppression laws, opponents to such limiting laws seek to pressure state legislatures into acting in a way that represents the perceived interests of corporations – or else be shunned for their actions.