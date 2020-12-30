COMMENTARY: Contesting Electoral College?

In 2021, should Trump actually push forward with his effort to challenge electors, the legal and procedural bar for success is set very high.

What Trump would be seeking to do is to exclude individual electors, thereby not counting their votes in key battleground states where the irregularities were alleged to have occurred.

From a legal perspective, federal law is clear that any objection to a state’s electoral votes needs to be made to the president of the Senate during Congress’ counting of electoral votes in January.

The objection has to be made in writing. It has to then be signed by at least one congressman and at least one senator. Then, both the House and the Senate must debate the objection separately. The time for debate is limited to two hours in both chambers.

Following the debate, both the House and the Senate reconvene and both must agree to reject the votes.

So for President Trump to actually invalidate the votes of any elector, the House and the Senate must agree to reject said elector.

The chance of any of this happening in January is almost imperceptibly slim. While there are many reasons this will not move forward, the most critical one is political and quite subtle. It involves the physical momentum of loss.