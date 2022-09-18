COMMENTARY: Conservatives not the fascists

Facing historically low polls numbers while gearing up for midterm elections, President Joe Biden decided to give the most divisive speech ever delivered by an American president.

Flanked by Marines in front of the most sacred Liberty Hall, Biden accused the roughly 75 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump: “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

This came after previously calling the conservative half of the country “semi-fascists” days before and without apology. After his speech, Biden’s media allies applauded use of the term semi-fascist with quotes like “Biden doesn’t owe Republicans an apology; they owe the country an apology.”

Commentators at MSNBC claimed Biden should have dropped “semi” and called conservatives full “fascists.” It’s time for conservatives to tell the truth about fascism and who fits that threat: The progressive left is far closer than Republicans. Let me explain.

First, despite “National Socialist German Workers Party” being the full name and proper description of the actual Nazi party, the Nazi fascists have been falsely portrayed as politically “right” by western intellectuals since the 1930s. This false labeling came with contrasting fascism with its foe Soviet communism (Western intellectuals were generally sympathetic to communism then).

As George Watson wrote about this deceptive labeling: “It is doubtful if (Hitler) or his friends would have recognized the description (of Nazism as conservative).” Watson also claimed: “(by the Spanish Civil War in 1936) most western intellectuals were certain Stalin was left and Hitler was right.”

Nazi fascism was not a conservative phenomenon. Hitler first presented the Nazi Party plan in 1920, and it specifically called for the antithesis of conservativism: “THE GOOD OF THE COMMUNITY BEFORE THE GOOD OF THE INDIVIDUAL."

The 25-point plan was all about politically left state centralization and control over private property and means of production. The one plank called for the “Abolition of unearned (work and labor) incomes” and in another “We demand the nationalization of all associated industries” and demanded “division of profits of all heavy industry” and “immediate communalization of the great warehouses.” It concludes with the demand for “strong central power ... unlimited authority."

Hitler believed “the one and only problem of the age ... Was to liberate labour and replace the rule of capital over labour with the rule of labour over capital.” Hitler confidant, Otto Wagner, wrote: “National Socialism would really do nothing more than compete with Marxism on its own ground.”

Hitler’s fascism was his own nationalist brand of Marxism that he and other Nazis believed superior to that of the Soviets. As with the Soviet communists and Italian fascists, Nazism believed in censorship of dissenting speech (including media). It held opposing political parties as enemies of the state, and purged dissidents with state power. It used the intelligence and law enforcement arms of the state against those not holding the party line.

In complete opposition to fascism, American conservatives believe in small government and maximum individual freedom from government control. They “conserve” the ideas of the American founders, including distrust of government power and the need for checks and balances, among branches and between state and federal power. They seek financial and political freedom.

Importantly, conservatives seek to keep the government limited while encouraging the importance of family and church in society, which act as counterbalances to the power of government.

In the case of the progressivism under Biden, we have seen a number of the features we saw with the 25-point plan. For the first time in modern U.S. history, we have seen coordination with the U.S. government on censorship. This has been done through what we now know about Biden administration pressuring big tech and media to suppress dissenting views.

We have also seen administration intelligence and law enforcement become weaponized in support of the administration, as with the Hunter Laptop Scandal and going after parents at school board meetings. The Biden administration even attempted to use Homeland Security to combat alleged “disinformation."

The Biden administration has continuously attempted to centralize government power over private businesses. For example, the administration attempting to force an unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private businesses in addition to all the other such overreach with regulation of private business.

Critically, only the Biden administration has attempted to stigmatize not just opposing political leaders, but the half of the nation not supporting him.

Biden, his supporters and media allies are hypocrites when making the accusation of fascism against American conservatives, including those who voted for Trump.

Progressives have been pushing hard toward centralization of government power at the expense of individual liberty and economic freedom. They have been crushing dissent through bogus claims of “disinformation,” including attempting to use the power of Homeland Security and the FBI. They are now stigmatizing political opposition as enemies of democracy, which is the epitome of fascism.

It’s time conservatives quit playing defense when it comes to this false labeling of fascist. Conservative Americans defeated fascism and love this nation and democracy. Let’s all get back to America being “Home of the free, and land of the brave” and not a place where a president can falsely stigmatize fellow citizens like a “semi” fascist.