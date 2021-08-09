COMMENTARY: Conservatism is crucial

“(France is threatened by) certain social science theories imported from America.” -- French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The intellectual matrix from American universities (should not be imported).” -- French education minister

Over the past year, the world has been inundated with visions of shocking far-left rhetoric and activism in America. This is shocking to most in the world. Within the Western World, from after World War II until the past decade, America had been perceived as center-right based on who we are. Western European nations became less Christian, more politically liberal, and less capitalist than America during that time.

Uniquely liberal France now sees the American radical leftism as a cultural threat, with top French leaders warning about the danger of America’s “social science theories” and “intellectual matrix” from U.S. universities. We have a serious problem that cannot be ignored. It’s critically important to understand American conservatism and why it must become viable again if the nation is to survive.