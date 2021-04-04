COMMENTARY: Conservatism at crossroads

Liberal commentators believe the Republican Party is so divided, so anachronistic, that it may not survive as a cohesive conservative movement. The GOP, they say, has lost its way. Biden’s conservative enemies lie in wait to expose his weakness, to reveal that he’s suffering from dementia. Against him, they can only dream that Trump will once again arise as the one who’s capable of defeating him. The fact that Trump has been impeached twice by the lower house of Congress has hardly dented his populist appeal.

It’s possible Trump will run into insuperable legal issues ranging from unpaid taxes to attempts to force changes in votes in pivotal states to having supported the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The 2022 elections for all members of the lower house of the Congress and for one-third (33 or 34) of the 100 senators may decide whether the Republican Party can pull together its diverse elements and prepare for Trump’s candidacy two years later.

Whatever, Trumpism will endure. He will be remembered by the fervent idealists, the violent schemers, as the man who stood down the east and west coast leftists and liberals. His never-say-die fans will always revere him as a beacon of hope in the jungle of American political leadership.

Donald Kirk is the author of 10 books on Korea, Okinawa, the Philippines and the Vietnam War. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

