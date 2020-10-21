COMMENTARY: Connor chasing people away from Christ

Brennan Manning once wrote, “The greatest single cause of atheism in the world today is Christians who acknowledge Jesus with their lips and walk out the door and deny Him by their lifestyle. That is what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable.”

Bill Connor needs to take these words to heart. He claims to be advancing the cause of Christ in his overly-long articles in The Times and Democrat, but in effect, he is chasing people away as he continues to advocate a version of American nationalistic Christianity that has very little to do with Jesus.

Mr. Connor quotes a lot of conservative historians and politicians, but have you noticed that he seldom, if ever, quotes Jesus. I think this is because the life and teachings of Jesus directly contradict the civil religion that Mr. Connor advocates — one that is based on individualism, laissez faire capitalism and nationalism.

And Mr. Connor and his fellow “evangelicals” publicly fawn over a president who is the exact opposite of Jesus Christ, a president who is narcissistic, self-centered, racist and spews lies and hatred with nearly every breath.