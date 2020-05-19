COMMENTARY: Communism to blame

The key thing to understand is that the CCP is a one-party pariah regime without the checks and balances of true democracies. Unlike in the U.S. or European states, viable opposition parties are illegal. Imagine if one political party had the monopoly of all power, without the possibility of oversight. That is the nature of the Communist regime we faced with the USSR during the Cold War, and it’s the same thing we face with the CCP now.

Back in November 2016, polls revealed that nearly half (44%) of millennials preferred a socialist society over capitalism. Up until the COVID crisis, those numbers were trending upward. Hopefully, as people realize the connection between communism and the pandemic, we will see those numbers reverse. It’s important to remember the historic perspective.

Throughout the 20th century, communism was responsible for the deaths of more than 100 million souls, particularly under Chairman Mao in China. Nothing else in history comes close to that level of mass killing. Millions were killed and starved during the so-called "cultural revolution" by Mao in China in the 1960s.

Then there were the millions murdered in Pol Pot’s "killing fields" of communist Cambodia. Death followed the experiment of communism everywhere, including Stalin in the USSR, Kim il Sung in North Korea and Mao.