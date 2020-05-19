COMMENTARY: Communism to blame

“More Americans have unfriendly views about China, with about 66% now saying they have negative views — up nearly 20 percentage points since the start of the Trump administration in 2017” -- New York Post referencing a March 2020 Pew Research Poll
In the devastation of the Global COVID 19 pandemic, with over 85,000 Americans dead (and continuing) and trillions of dollars lost, Americans are learning of the liability of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP):
• The CCP efforts to shut down “whistleblower” doctors in Wuhan trying to warn the world of human-to-human transmission and SARS-like respiratory issues in December 2019.
• The CCP efforts to mislead and conceal critical information about the virus, including through leveraging the World Health Organization to recommend continued international travel (and criticize efforts to cut off travel from Wuhan, while China cut off internal travel from Wuhan).
• The CCP efforts to buy up PPE to later attempt to use as leverage in preventing criticism.
• The CCP threats to target countries, states and even individuals who seek to criticize or hold the CCP accountable.
During this crisis, the CCP has used the distraction of the pandemic to crush the Democracy movement in Hong Kong, to make territorial demands in large swaths of the South China Sea and to provocatively steam a CCP aircraft carrier near U.S. allies like Japan and South Korea. The CCP is threatening economic warfare against states considering lawsuits against the CCP, and individual economic sanctions against men like Sen. Tom Cotton for exposing the CCP.
The key thing to understand is that the CCP is a one-party pariah regime without the checks and balances of true democracies. Unlike in the U.S. or European states, viable opposition parties are illegal. Imagine if one political party had the monopoly of all power, without the possibility of oversight. That is the nature of the Communist regime we faced with the USSR during the Cold War, and it’s the same thing we face with the CCP now.
Back in November 2016, polls revealed that nearly half (44%) of millennials preferred a socialist society over capitalism. Up until the COVID crisis, those numbers were trending upward. Hopefully, as people realize the connection between communism and the pandemic, we will see those numbers reverse. It’s important to remember the historic perspective.
Throughout the 20th century, communism was responsible for the deaths of more than 100 million souls, particularly under Chairman Mao in China. Nothing else in history comes close to that level of mass killing. Millions were killed and starved during the so-called "cultural revolution" by Mao in China in the 1960s.
Then there were the millions murdered in Pol Pot’s "killing fields" of communist Cambodia. Death followed the experiment of communism everywhere, including Stalin in the USSR, Kim il Sung in North Korea and Mao.
Important to remember that Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini began as an avowed communist prior to moving toward the state-centric socialism of the fascist movement.
Adolph Hitler and associates admired fascism under Mussolini in Italy, particularly the state control of industry, and sought to emulate Mussolini with Germany’s brand of what they would refer to as National Socialism. Nazism, like the CCP, outlawed all opposition parties.
Venezuela is a modern example of the horrific effects of one-party socialism on the people and economy of a nation. With all opposition parties outlawed, no checks and balances exist. The results are predictable and deadly.
Marx, the father of communism, decried what he called the "bourgeois" family of father, mother and children. He believed family helped foster ideas about private property and should be abolished. Our American founders established the antithesis of Marx's communism. In declaring independence, Thomas Jefferson proclaimed to the world that God gave the individual “unalienable rights” to be protected by government. Included in basic human rights, alongside life and liberty, was the "pursuit of happiness."
Jefferson had followed 17th-century political philosopher John Locke's three basic rights of "life, liberty and property." Pursuit of happiness is predicated upon right to private property, but going beyond into moral decisions about the use of life, liberty and property. The American system recognized limitation of government, the primacy of the individual and family, and the importance of religion, all detested by Marx and therefore the CCP. Importantly, our founders stressed the importance of checks and balances to the party in power.
As a result of the CCP allowing this virus to become a worldwide pandemic, it appears Americans are becoming awakened about the CCP. Hopefully, they will understand that the real problem has always been the evils of communism.
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”
