COMMENTARY: Common sense is missing

Several European governments did the obvious thing — they provided money directly to businesses so they could continue to pay their employees. But not in the United States, where Congress allowed that banks would process the loan requests. No doubt the banks thought this a good idea and, not surprisingly, they made most of their loans to their most valuable clients. Many of those approved for funding are not at risk of financial failure, but they would be fools to forgo low-interest and likely forgivable loans. Now the funds have dried up and most small businesses are at risk of failure if they have not already closed for good.

Illustrative is the hospitality and restaurant business. Corporate chains like Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Potbelly and Shake Shack received loans totaling $40 million. Even Provenance Hotels, owned by Gordon Sondland who somehow came up with a million dollars to become U.S. ambassador to the European Union, got a loan approved. Meanwhile most local restaurants — the places we all cherish as core members of our communities — have not received even an acknowledgement of their applications.

Now, six or more weeks later, Congress is haggling over more funding for small business. Presumably the banks will again be the intermediary and even if they get around to looking at the needs of small business it will be too late for many.