COMMENTARY: Common road of hope

As Black History Month begins nationally, this penman offers to the readers what we all could glean from the shortest month of the year.

Richard Wright, in “12 Million Black Voices,” expresses these thoughts: “The differences between Black folk and white are not blood or color, and the ties that bind us are deeper than those that separate us. The common road of hope which we all traveled has brought us into a stronger kinship than any words laws, or legal claims.”

If we could only pause and see this now, especially looking at our divided America in 2022.

It is true that in America we have a history of words, laws and legal claims that have often divided us rather than bound us. But it is our responsibility to acknowledge, not ignore, the people or things that deny American privations, basic human dignity and respect.

We must hold these truths to be self-evident as they have declared America’s independence that: “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

This declaration is not only the law of nature, but the law of our creator to which we all are entitled. It is unacceptable and intolerable should there be anything less. This is the common road of hope on which we must travel and live. And, as America, we must work to get to this point every day in everything we say and do.

Carter Godwin Woodson, who matriculated at and earned a doctorate from Harvard, is credited with creating Negro History Week in 1926 to bring “to light the past,” with the hope to “change the future.” We must recognize that Woodson’s original intent is the reason for this annual celebration that should be daily.

In recognizing the contributions and achievements of African Americans as full partners in America, we can travel this common road of hope. When we expose the injustices that still occur in America today, these must not deter each of us as pilgrims, but help us onto the common road of hope, refocusing us toward stronger kinships. Together, these kinships can make the difference.

For African Americans, we never forget that throughout our history, there are thousands of people, particularly whites, who have sacrificed their lives, too, for the America they have envisioned – an America where we all are brothers and sisters, irrespective of color.

In fact, we believe in America where we celebrate differences and where differences actually help us to see our commonalities. Woodson was brilliant to help us find that common road. Today’s America demands a pause to reflect on Woodson’s work.

Woodson spent the remaining 35 years of his life working relentlessly digging into census, church, court and military records, family papers and letters, estate inventories, tax collections, local newspapers, local histories and diaries to find and tell the African American story.

Woodson is recounted in history as conducting surveys, filling out questionnaires, doing endless interviews, searching out African ancestry, badgering philanthropists for money, contributing his salary and taking loans on his insurance policy to provide evidence about the past and to encourage America to change the future.

Woodson’s life is one of service to mankind – one that reminds us of the greatness of human will, and one significant enough to emulate. He, an unsung hero, provides the roadmap for a journey of American fulfillment.

As we celebrate Black History Month, may Carter Godwin Woodson enjoy rest in peace as we each solemnly swear to live “the common road of hope.”

Terrence M. Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer and periodically contributes to The T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at cummingst@icloud.com.

