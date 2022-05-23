COMMENTARY: Commencing for human connection

Each year thousands of students listen to thousands of commencement addresses around this time of year. No matter how eloquent, renowned or poor the speaker, the hearers will learn what Marcel Proust writes: “We don’t receive wisdom; we must discover it for ourselves after a journey that no one can take for us or spare us.”

I do not recall who spoke at my high school, baccalaureate or graduate commencements. I am not sure if it is especially important who they were. What did happen afterwards is what happens to every graduate as he “commences” to live. It all comes down to the considerably basic and fundamental fact of what really counts in life: human connection.

As degrees are conferred, graduates forge ahead for mostly temporary alliances based on self-interest and self-need. These alliances turn into hours that become days and nights, weeks, and months, and yes years in this lifetime. Along the way, they experience battles, which at times bring the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat, and sometimes there is a draw. Even so, life goes on.

Mostly, we all are hooked on undefined states afraid to face the hurt, the pain, the anguish, the stress, the despair, the confusion, the doubt, and the joy life brings, realizing that on any given day, in any given relationship, all of these can be doubled, tripled or quadrupled with each other. Yet, we forge ahead to new alliances based on finding fulfillment through human connection.

So for the thousands of graduates who are commencing this year, I would say if you live every day to do the following, together or separately, you will commence to experience life, the human connection.

• Sing a song. Somehow, it is so important to have a song to sing as you commence. Dorothy, in the Wizard of Oz, sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Dorothy was headed for success from the beginning even though she had to endure two wicked witches (and often we do). Nonetheless, she had a song to sing.

In the Lion King, Simba learned “Hakuna Matata.” It means do not worry. Simba was able, through a song, to forge ahead for human connection. It made his journey easier. As for me, I sing my favorite hymn that is always in my heart because, “Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say, It is well, it is well with my soul!” Sing a song and keep a song in your heart as you commence. A song is for human connection.

• Laugh. Remember the story authors John-Roger and Peter McWilliams tell. Your parents yell around the corner from another room and say something like: “What are you kids doing in there?” Then, somewhat mischievously, but with no disrespect to them, you and your crew answer: “We’re drinking beer and smoking cigarettes.” And your parents respond: “That’s OK, but no laughing!”

To the contrary! Sometimes you must laugh. Laugh as you commence and do not ever stop. Laughter is nature’s sunshine. It brightens days and makes you fearless, and it does us well like a good medicine. Laughter also finds human connection.

• Work doing what you love. “There is for each man perfect self-expression. Perfect self-expression will never be labor. Each of us must find that which we love. According to metaphysician Florence Scovel Shinn: “The thing man seeks is seeking him.” The telephone was seeking Alexander Graham Bell! No doubt basketball sought Michael Jordan and golf is Tiger Woods' perfect self-expression.

Find your perfect self-expression. It is terribly important to affirm daily that “I have a wonderful work in a wonderful way. I give wonderful service for wonderful pay!” Work doing what you love and human connection manifests.

• Expect love of all kinds. Love is the human connection. Love is the miracle cure. If only we could love enough. Love is also the helpless knowing that we can often do nothing to save another from his pain. In that human connection, we experience brotherly love, motherly love, self-love, and Love of God. And we all hope we connect to experience that often elusive love that allows us “to hear a symphony whenever you’re near.” If not, we must be caught walking down lover’s lane holding our own hand. Expect and share love of all kinds.

Lastly, it seems to me commencements, amid their pomp and circumstance, are beginnings – commencements for human connection.

Terrence M. Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer and a contributor to The T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at cummingst@icloud.com and 803.735.8486.

