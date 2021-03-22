COMMENTARY: Combination fairy tale and action movie

One by one, they entered the educational academy of the kingdom where they learned the joy of having friends their own age. Their parents had read many books to them, and at home, the two girls often played “Library.” That meant that each book had a card in the back of it, so “the reader” could check it out.

Occasionally, the young Prince came to their library for a book also. The Orangeburg County Bookmobile even made a stop at their home, so school was a natural fit for them. The small-by-today’s-standards class sizes were all staffed with outstanding teachers, and all students were carefully taught until they learned the subject well.

When they became teenagers, these three each had Saturday jobs with some of the merchants in the nearby town of Holly Hill.

Moving to the second family referred to above, the Hutto royal family was much larger. It was made up of three separate households that were side by side on a well-traveled highway. There were a total of eight children in those families. The three sets of parents all had authority to discipline any of the eight, so mischief was often stopped before it got started. Occasionally though, the mischief went unchecked until it brought consequences.