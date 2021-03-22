COMMENTARY: Combination fairy tale and action movie

I write this to inspire you to choose some of your best memories of childhood. Share them with your family members. It’s possible they remember things differently. It is fun to compare. And in that fun kind of way, I am going to compare some childhood memories that we experienced.
Once upon a time, in the small kingdom of Providence, there lived two families whose children only crossed paths one day a week -- when they went to church. Because they were not the same age, they were not even aware of one another until quite a few years had passed. This story leads up to that.
The royal family of Lancaster lived on a fairly isolated road mostly traveled by those who were residents. The three children of this family, Princess Harriet, Princess Marilyn and their brother, Prince Walter, spent their days happily playing with each other. The neighboring families had no young children. These siblings spent much time outdoors, with each having his own private limb in a tree which grew in their back yard. The two girls fashioned elaborate playhouses by using sticks to draw the floor plans -- complete with doors and windows -- on the ground. The young favorite son of the castle often chose to enter these houses (in spite of the clearly outlined rooms) by walking straight through a marked wall. Eventually, his sisters were able to educate him about the proper way to enter their dirt playhouses.
While they were young, all of their clothes were hand-tailored by the royal seamstress, their grandmother. As they became adults, they discovered the fact that, though they did not lack for things they needed, some children had extra things they never even knew existed. But they were very happy and content children.
One by one, they entered the educational academy of the kingdom where they learned the joy of having friends their own age. Their parents had read many books to them, and at home, the two girls often played “Library.” That meant that each book had a card in the back of it, so “the reader” could check it out.
Occasionally, the young Prince came to their library for a book also. The Orangeburg County Bookmobile even made a stop at their home, so school was a natural fit for them. The small-by-today’s-standards class sizes were all staffed with outstanding teachers, and all students were carefully taught until they learned the subject well.
When they became teenagers, these three each had Saturday jobs with some of the merchants in the nearby town of Holly Hill.
Moving to the second family referred to above, the Hutto royal family was much larger. It was made up of three separate households that were side by side on a well-traveled highway. There were a total of eight children in those families. The three sets of parents all had authority to discipline any of the eight, so mischief was often stopped before it got started. Occasionally though, the mischief went unchecked until it brought consequences.
Especially the five boys were known to randomly visit the kitchens of all three homes and check the pots on the stoves -- to decide where they might eat any given meal. They were also introduced to work on the farm in their compound early in their lives. And their clothing came from one of the merchants in the Holy City of Charleston, where their mothers took them twice yearly for fittings.
From this background, Prince Charles emerged as the one whose life eventually crossed paths with that of Princess Harriet. Though they both attended the same local school, it wasn’t until some years later that Prince Charles realized she was alive. Even though she wasn’t the first to catch his eye, the day came when their eyes met. That day was followed by many more, which led to their wedding day and a marriage now in its sixth decade.
The combination of their different types of early childhood experiences formed a firm foundation for becoming parents to three sons. Though today these sons laugh when they see pictures of themselves dressed alike in their younger years, they were anything but carbon copies of one another. They were three separate treasures.
As their parents had done, these boys enjoyed being with anyone around them. In their case, they had the added benefit of four male cousins in their age group who lived within walking distance. (There were also two girl cousins in those families, but since they were older, they chose to have fun with their friends.)
So, Brad, Bart, Burt, Barry, Bryan, Bob and Danny spent many afternoons of their lives in our yard. There they learned that seven boys could make two teams for any sport. The youngest was “selected” to play for both teams. He was the catcher who chased down every baseball the batter on either team missed. He was the center for both football teams whose duty was to “hike the ball and get out of the way.” He was the one who inbounded the ball for either basketball team.
They learned to play fair, because a break from the rules could result in “the other team” getting the same advantage -- or disadvantage. And the teams did not always have the same three on them. When their games were over, grape Kool-Aid and cookies were waiting for them. Even today, in the rare times that any of these are together, those are the memories they talk about. As they grew older, all seven of them were members of organized sports teams.
Trying to be sure that our three sons learned something about things that might benefit them in other ways, they each took piano lessons for at least one year. One even made the choice himself to take a semester of a non-credit group-piano class when he was a freshman in college. The other two almost promptly forgot every note they had been taught. But until exposed, you never know how children will feel about learning unexpected things. And of course, all three were involved in church youth programs and Scouting.
All seven of these boys had summer jobs or after-school jobs when they were old enough -- from the dairy, to the livestock auction market, to hay fields, to corn fields, to peach orchards, to parts stores, to gas stations, to a tractor dealership, they learned the value of working. Between them, they attended at least 11 different institutions of higher learning. Some of the young men attended the same school; others attended more than one university. But all of them wisely chose higher education.
The point is this: Childhood can provide a positive background for many experiences that come later in life. Whether you had a fairly isolated childhood or one filled with people all around you, or even if you didn’t have a very happy childhood, a good life is available for those who apply themselves and work toward their goal.
Your kingdom can be what you make it. I hope you can smile as you remember things that you did and decisions you made.
