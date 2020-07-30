COMMENTARY: Columns unsuitable to publish

Instead the tendency in much of the world recently has been toward right-wing dictatorship, rather than left-wing. Nevertheless Coulter and others on the American far-right claim to perceive a Marxist/communist menace in American social movements in favor of racial and ethnic justice.

Anti-communist paranoia is even greater in two more recent columns published in the Times and Democrat. In the July 16 issue, Hou-Yin Chang centers on the current movement to remove statues of racism-linked figures in American history and to rename buildings and streets honoring such figures.

This movement in its current form stems from the murder on May 31 in Minneapolis of George Floyd. Instead of to Floyd, Chang links the movement to “Chinese Communist dictator Mao Tse-Tung” and the Chinese Cultural Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s. Chang also ties the movement to the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which seeks to re-evaluate the role of slavery in American history. He objects to this re-evaluation and confuses it and other revisionist approaches to American history with the effort to take down statues and monuments.