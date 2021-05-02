COMMENTARY: Climate road to nowhere

So the question for Biden and Kerry is, why do they now support unilateral emissions cuts when the Senate’s 1997 concerns remain unchanged?

China surpassed the U.S. in emissions in 2006, nine years earlier than the “as early as 2015” time frame the Senate feared. In 1997, the U.S. was responsible for about 25% of emissions. Currently, China is responsible for about 25% of global emissions and the U.S. has slipped to about 15%.

India has also dramatically increased it emissions and even has plans to mine twice as much coal as the U.S. by 2024. As U.S. emissions decline as percentage of global emissions, the UN forecasts that global emissions are increasing with no end in sight. Finally, China and India fundamentally do not believe their development should be hindered by past emissions from developed countries.

The next question is, what will we get or achieve by spending hundreds of billions of borrowed or digitally created dollars on climate?

Will the climate or weather improve? How and when? Biden implied at a recent news conference that his infrastructure plan would reduce frequency and intensity of hurricanes hitting the U.S. Can this actually be true? Is there a guarantee?