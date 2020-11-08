COMMENTARY: Climate not voter focus

“I disagree with VP Biden's statement tonight. Energy is part of the backbone of New Mexico’s economy,” she said. “I will continue to stand up to my party when they're out of touch with the reality on the ground in #NM02.”

In the battleground Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the oil and gas industry supports more than 300,000 jobs.

“Look what Democrats did to the coal industry,” says Steve Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. “They don’t care about working class people. They care about the Green New Deal. People think it’s just rhetoric from Democrats but they are ideological. This crusade against oil and gas is a religion.”

According to the American Energy Alliance, fracking technology has made the U.S. the top oil and natural gas producer in the world.

At various stages of their campaigns, Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris advocated banning fracking either just on federal lands, or entirely on public and private property, which would reduce household incomes by $5,400 annually and increase energy costs by more than $600 per year.