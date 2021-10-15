COMMENTARY: Climate change ignorance

Michael Shellenberger, author of “Apocalypse Never,” has recently released a survey on people’s beliefs about climate change. The title of his Substack piece, “Democrats More Likely to Believe False Information on Climate Change,” is not exactly surprising to those of us who have closely followed the issue for decades. But his article neglected to state what jumps out from the Google Survey sponsored by his employer, the think tank Climate Progress: Americans are profoundly wrongheaded about the issue.

The survey, which carefully screened responders to get its demographics right, asked for agreement or disagreement on four commonly invoked statements about climate:

1. More people are dying from natural disasters

2. The cost of natural disasters as a percent of GDP is increasing because of climate change

3. Deaths from natural disasters will rise in the future due to climate change

4. Carbon emissions from the U.S. have risen over the past decade

The correct answers to the questions are 1) no, 2) no, 3) no and 4) heck no. Shellenberger found many more self-identified Democrats than Republicans answered “yes” to all four propositions.