COMMENTARY: City wants you healthy, safe

With the coronavirus having struck and causing the daily loss of lives locally, nationally and globally, I think it is appropriate to let the citizens of our great city know that nothing else is greater than my concern for the continued well-being and safety of you and your family. My heart goes out to the families who already have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the death toll continues to rise, COVID-19 must be taken seriously by everyone, not just persons with underlying medical conditions. We will continue to monitor the track and cases of the coronavirus and take additional measures, if deemed necessary, to help flatten the curve in Orangeburg and in our state.

In joining efforts to help stem the spread of COVID-19, the city has closed all parks, recreation programs have been canceled and Hillcrest Golf Club has been closed.

You have a significant role to play while medical and other health professionals wage their battle to control and, eventually, eradicate the pandemic. At a minimum, I urge you to continue hand-washing, social-distancing and other measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Prevention to mitigate the pandemic.