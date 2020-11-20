COMMENTARY: City on hill can shine

They are likely to split tickets, finding Joe Biden’s moderate record attractive, but worrying about the radicalism of younger Democratic candidates. They will oppose attempts to kill off innovations like Uber or to promote aggressive affirmative action, but vote in favor of both minimum wage increases and drug liberalization.

This is the party of the suburbs.

What this suggests is that to break the nation out of its 50/50 polarization, one of the parties will have to persuade both of these groups to support it consistently. If the Republicans hope to do so, they will need to ditch their anti-immigrant policies to secure a hold on the new conservatives and reach out to the new liberals with a kinder tone.

If the Democrats want their support, they will need to wall off the radical socialist wing of their party and offer a more moderate tone to the new liberals that does not imply that they are racist simply by existing.

The attacks by some moderate Democrats on socialist House members last week suggests this will be debated openly in the party. If this analysis holds up, we will see less of the “Build the Wall”/”Defund the Police” sloganeering.

In its place would be a more nuanced set of arguments that realize that America’s strengths are in its free enterprise system, opportunity, local decision-making, and respect for rights. If that is where the political realignment ends up, the city on a hill will shine again.

Iain Murray is vice president for strategy for the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He is the author of the book “The Socialist Temptation.” Murray wrote this for InsideSources.com.

