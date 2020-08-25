COMMENTARY: Christians fighting back

It's important to remember that the forefather of socialism, Karl Marx, claimed religion was the "opiate of the people" and that the future worldwide communism must take the place of religion. The Soviet Union persecuted Christians, as does Communist China to this day.

Marx claimed his primary goal in life was to "dethrone God, and destroy capitalism," as they go together. Marx also attacked the biblical "nuclear family" as a hindrance to socialism, and so it's not a coincidence that a goal of BLM is to "disrupt the nuclear family."

Pastor Marc Little has warned, “we are witnessing a Marxist takeover ... fighting a new religion disguised as racial justice ... (this is) the unveiling of what has been percolating against the church ... Make no mistake: The body of Christ is the target of the Marxists, for it cannot succeed when morality stands in the way.”

Peaceful protesters have every right to peacefully assemble for their cause under the First Amendment to our Constitution. I acknowledge that many are not aware of the ulterior Marxist and anti-Christian motives of those involved in the mayhem. Regardless, anarchy and calls to upend the American republican system (to move to socialism) could not occur without the massive decline in Christianity in America. It is time Christians come together, pray together and act to move America to that nation Alexis de Tocqueville wrote about in his famous treatise "Democracy in America": "There is no nation on Earth in which the Christian religion holds greater sway over the souls of men than in America". May that become the Christian future of America.

Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

