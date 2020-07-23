COMMENTARY: Christianity in crosshairs

Metaxas went on to tell Tucker Carlson, “If you really want to cut to the chase, you forget about generals and things, you go right for God, you go right for the Virgin Mary, my goodness, you go for churches.” Metaxas ended with a warning for Christian leaders: “Any Christian leader who doesn’t understand that this is a Marxist, violent organization — this has nothing to do any more with George Floyd, they’ve hijacked this, and they want to burn down everything that has been built by good people over centuries, most of whom, of course, were Christians.”

Pastor Marc Little presciently warned “we are witnessing a Marxist takeover supported by members of Congress … fighting a new religion disguised as racial justice. What we’ve seen since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis is the unveiling of what has been percolating against the church,” said the UrbanCURE board chairman Little. “Make no mistake: The body of Christ is the target of the Marxists, for it cannot succeed when morality stands in the way.”