COMMENTARY: Christianity in crosshairs

Americans have watched the escalating mayhem throughout America since the riots in Minnesota in early June. The initial targets of violence (rioting interspersed with protesting) were police officers, along with police cruisers and stations. Then came the seemingly irrational destruction of statues and memorials. This includes memorials to abolitionists and generals like U.S. Grant.
The movement, fueled by Marxist ideology, has now begun open attacks on Christianity and the church. It’s important for Christians to understand they will now be in the crosshairs of the new Marxism, with attacks likely to escalate until public outcry puts it to an end. Let me explain.
First, the evidence of increasing church attacks is overwhelming. Within the Roman Catholic Church, at least four major attacks occurred the weekend of July 10-12. This included arson that gutted the 249-year-old San Gabriel Mission, led by Father and recently Canonized Saint Junipero Serra. Catholic Action League Executive Director C.J. Doyle wrote: “Given that there were four attacks on Catholic churches nationwide over a 48-hour period, from July 10 to July 12, suspicion, obviously, turns toward the left wing extremists who have been toppling statues of Saint Junipero Serra and attempting to remove a statue of Saint Louis,” Other attacks on Protestant churches have received little mainstream press coverage but videos are passed on social media.
Speaking about the Marxist ideology of Black Lives Matter and antifa driving the attacks, Ken Blackwell, a board member of the conservative American Civil Rights Union and a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Human Rights Commission asserts: ““These folks have an agenda, which is to fundamentally transform America … If you think about it, Black Lives Matter has an affiliation with the advancement of an ideology and program of action that is closely associated with the Marxist ideology, and it has no place for God.”
As I have previously written, Karl Marx hated Christianity as he saw it as the “opiate of the people” preventing the spread of communism. Marx claimed his “object in life is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism.” His anti-Christian agenda included destroying the nuclear (father/mother/children) family in furtherance of the aim of dethroning God. Marx also exhorted followers to destroy historical reminders because “The (Marxist) present must control the past.” BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors said in a 2015 interview with Real News Network that she and co-founder Alicia Garza are “trained Marxists.”
Famed Christian biographer Eric Metaxas had this to say about this dynamic of attacking the church: “I think a lot of the nastiness that’s being directed at these statues, it really has to do with something deeper. … You saw this with the French Revolution. There was a hatred at the bottom of it of God, of any kind of authority, and these people are drunk with the idea that they can somehow be an authority themselves, they can seize power.”
Metaxas went on to tell Tucker Carlson, “If you really want to cut to the chase, you forget about generals and things, you go right for God, you go right for the Virgin Mary, my goodness, you go for churches.” Metaxas ended with a warning for Christian leaders: “Any Christian leader who doesn’t understand that this is a Marxist, violent organization — this has nothing to do any more with George Floyd, they’ve hijacked this, and they want to burn down everything that has been built by good people over centuries, most of whom, of course, were Christians.”
Pastor Marc Little presciently warned “we are witnessing a Marxist takeover supported by members of Congress … fighting a new religion disguised as racial justice. What we’ve seen since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis is the unveiling of what has been percolating against the church,” said the UrbanCURE board chairman Little. “Make no mistake: The body of Christ is the target of the Marxists, for it cannot succeed when morality stands in the way.”
Ironically, George Floyd’s funeral services were held in Christian churches, and all of America opposed what happened with Floyd. Most of those involved in the protests over the Floyd killing likely were not aware of the Marxist ulterior agenda in play. At this point, it cannot be ignored. Christians must accept that Marxism is anti-Christian at its core, and these attacks on the church and Christians will escalate. It should also motivate Christians to speak out, as salt and light, against Marxism. Marx has failed to dethrone God, and God will not be dethroned now.
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”
