COMMENTARY: Christian faith is the counter

The firestorm from Democrats, including Nadler, against Steube’s seemingly benign words was shocking. In addition to Nadler, Democrat Rep. Al Green blasted horrendous defamation against Steube in accusations of slavery and segregation: “You used God to enslave my foreparents. You used God to segregate me in schools. You used God to put me in the back of the bus. Have you no shame?”

Throughout our nation’s history, the Bible has been quoted in Congress and the presidency. Our national leaders have exhorted citizens to God’s will. Probably the best example is a quote by Benjamin Franklin (arguably one of the least religious of the founders) during the Constitutional Convention: “I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth -- that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings, that 'except the Lord build the House they labour in vain that build it.' I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel."