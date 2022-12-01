COMMENTARY: Chill for the rest of 2022

Ahhhhhhhh. ... Let’s all take a deep breath. The elections are over ... all but three of them at least. We should know results by Christmas, maybe. No need to keep on questioning the integrity of elections like we have the past 22 years. Americans are tired of politicians who lose protesting the results.

Thanksgiving has come and gone quickly, and Christmas and New Year’s promise to be a blur again this year, just like before the pandemic ... only with less money and higher prices ... and all the things that come by rail or diesel. President Joe Biden approved Chevron’s drilling for oil in Venezuela. Maybe he’ll allow more drilling and processing in Iran or Russia? If he drains our dwindling energy reserves, he may allow drilling in America if push comes to shove, literally.

All seriousness aside, the new Congress will assemble in January. Until then, the old Congress will try to finish up business as usual without Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is planning to move to Italy with Mr. Pelosi if/when Biden anoints her as ambassador queen. They have stricter hammer laws there.

Domestic news is taking a breather. With nothing new to report, CBS News admitted the FBI has Hunter Biden’s laptop, and it’s the real thing. That means absolutely nothing to most Americans. Everybody knew two years ago the laptop was Hunter’s with all that incriminating information about deals with the Chinese, Ukrainians and even the Russians. Media that tried to publish the information were censored so that the rest of the woke media could push another “Russian disinformation” story. President Biden campaigned saying he knew nothing of Hunter’s business dealings including the millions he received as "the big guy."

This year the Jan. 6 committee in the House utterly failed to make any kind of news. Republicans promise to reconstitute the committee in January and put the "fun" back into ‘dysFUNctional.’ Americans are hoping "news" will die down a bit in Washington now that we’ve voted to divide the Congress.

The biggest news last week was when Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, got caught up betting on teams during rivalry week! He picked all the favorites and bankrupted both political parties as well as President Biden’s funds to pay for college tuition across America. Keeping up the traditional Biden Facade, the president vowed to use his pen and phone to push all his agenda items through without the Congress or the Fed.

The Biden administration and the DNC are planning the 2023 COVID crisis with new and improved emergency actions. Apparently no one at the CDC, NIH or national medical research institutions have published any studies about excess mortality statistics, or adverse reactions from experimental vaccines. At this point, no one knows how many more variants or booster shots are coming down from the ivory towers of science.

Bottom line for the remainder of 2022 is to chill. Americans have endured the worst administration ever, as well as the wokest Congress. News media have run out of entertaining theories to peddle to the masses. Viewers and readers are looking for stories with a bit more veracity. Somewhere there’s an app to interpret or at least obscure political news. If not, “shoot up here amongst us” as Jerry Clower used to say. “One of us needs some relief!”