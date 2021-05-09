COMMENTARY: Children deserve protection

2. Vaccine hesitancy is a serious concern to us and our colleagues. The vaccine was developed with apparent lightning speed but in point of fact its development was based on decades of science. So its rapid speed to market and into arms in no way reflects a disregard for safety. Its safety is really undeniable and appropriate precautions are being taken even given some recent concerns.

As noted, if we want to take care of the medical and social needs of our children, vaccine hesitancy needs to be replaced with vaccine urgency.

3. A movement is afoot to discourage the wearing of masks while we are still in the midst of the pandemic, have not yet achieved sufficient immunization levels and in spite of clear evidence that masks decrease the spread of the virus. We fear that this movement puts the health and well-being of children at increased jeopardy. We still need to stop the respiratory spread until vaccine hesitancy is replaced by vaccine urgency and we have enough of the population protected.