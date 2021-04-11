COMMENTARY: Chief wrong on medical marijuana

State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel recently argued against proposed legislation that would allow doctors in South Carolina to authorize patients’ use of marijuana as treatment for certain severely debilitating conditions.

Keel’s argument is this: Marijuana is a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act – on a par with heroin, and more dangerous than cocaine and meth – and therefore cannot be legally designated by states as medicine until it is rescheduled and approved by the FDA.

That is not true. Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia have passed laws that legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and the federal government has repeatedly expressed its consent: Congress by enacting provisos that forbid the use of federal funds to interfere with those state laws, the Department of Justice by issuing similar directives to its United States Attorneys, and the courts by acknowledging the states’ authority to act. Chief Keel fails to cite any instance of a state’s medical-marijuana law having been declared illegal because there isn’t any.