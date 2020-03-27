COMMENTARY: Cheap TVs, expensive flu

While we're at it, when will the media and the "medical community" get around to informing Americans that this latest Chinese pandemic poses little danger to anyone under 70 without certain chronic medical conditions?

Italy has been ravaged by the Wuhan virus, but the average age of the dead is 81.

According to the dire estimates of the Imperial College of London -- whose assessment we are following -- excepting those with underlying medical conditions, the new coronavirus is far less deadly than the seasonal flu to anyone under 60 years old. It's no worse than the 2017-18 flu season for those in their 60s.

But it's five to 10 times more deadly than the regular flu for those in their 70s and 80s, respectively.

We ought to surround old folks homes with the National Guard and call it a day. It would probably save more lives and wouldn't destroy the economy.

But there's no time to think about saving lives. The important thing is to stamp out the idea that a virus that originated in CHINA has anything to do with CHINA!

Ann Coulter is an American conservative social and political commentator, writer, syndicated columnist and lawyer. She frequently appears on television, radio and as a speaker at public and private events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0