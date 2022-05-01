COMMENTARY: Charter school making change

I serve as chair of the board of directors for the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions (OHSHP). I wanted to provide our community with information about OHSHP, the beneﬁts it provides to our students and our community, and OHSHP’s current transition between sponsors.

As background, OHSHP is a free, public charter school located in Orangeburg that serves students in ninth through 12th grades. Like all charter schools in South Carolina, OHSHP is organized as a nonproﬁt corporation and is governed by its own independent board of directors comprised of volunteers from the community.

In South Carolina, charter schools must have a sponsor, which can be a local school district, an institute of higher learning registered to sponsor charter schools, or a statewide sponsor that provides oversight to the charter school and often also provides some support services to the charter school.

OHSHP was sponsored by Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 (OCSD5) in 2012. In the 10 years OHSHP has been open, we have served countless students in Orangeburg County who are interested in pursuing careers in the health care industry through our range of courses and opportunities focused on the health sciences. Throughout the past 10 years, we have been able to maintain an excellent school rating and a graduation rate of at least 98%.

OHSHP is proud to provide a focused path to prepare students in our community to pursue their career goals after graduation through higher education, whether that be by enrolling in a two-year or four-year college or university, by entering the workforce, or through military service.

Because OHSHP is in its 10th year of operation, our charter is up for renewal. In September 2021, the OHSHP Board of Directors contacted Orangeburg County School District, our current sponsor, about renewing OHSHP’s charter. Rather than renewing OHSHP’s charter, OCSD offered to convert OHSHP to a magnet school. Becoming a magnet school would fundamentally change OHSHP, primarily by eliminating the autonomy OHSHP currently has as a charter school, which is just one of the reasons the OHSHP Board decided becoming a magnet school was not in OHSHP's best interests.

Consequently, the OHSHP Board decided to seek sponsorship with the Limestone Charter Association, an institute of higher learning that is registered to sponsor charter schools. Although OHSHP will be sponsored by a different charter school authorizer, OHSHP will remain in Orangeburg County and will continue to serve students of Orangeburg County and the surrounding areas. OHSHP is proud to be a part of the Orangeburg community and looks forward to providing educational opportunities to students in Orangeburg County and developing our community’s next generation of leaders in the years to come.

Henry Jenkins is board chair for the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions.

