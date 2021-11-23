COMMENTARY: Charging racism to unify U.S.

Media coverage and comments from elites have been exceptionally biased against Kyle Rittenhouse from the beginning, and continued well into his trial until the evidence shed new light on what happened. Even then the hardcore woke/left crowd continued to blast Rittenhouse much like they had blasted Nick Sandman, the white teenaged boy who wore a MAGA cap on a high school field trip to the 2019 March for Life.

Why does the left continue to jump to conclusions and pile on more and more personal attacks to reinforce their narrative? Their narrative, which has many story lines, cannot stand scrutiny. More than two years after the incident, Nick Sandman has won hundreds of millions of dollars against so-called “news” organizations for their slanderous coverage. Ironically, those wins, and the wins Kyle Rittenhouse is likely to have against the same “news” organizations, elicit charges of “white privilege” from the losers.

Charges of white supremacy and racism are the COVID vaccines against gun violence. If white people use guns for defense, they are automatically labeled white supremacists AND racists, as if redundancy makes a cocktail tastier. “If a little bit’s good, a whole lot’s better!”

Kyle Rittenhouse looked like a poster child for the left: white teenaged male carrying an AR rifle with a 30-round magazine in the middle of a protest over police shooting a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

So, of course all the left jumped simultaneously! After the incident in Kenosha, presidential candidate Joe Biden essentially labeled Rittenhouse a white supremacist in a tweet after one of his debates with President Donald Trump: “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.” Biden posted a video with the tweet of a Q&A between the moderator and Trump in which the President said he saw most of the rioting and destruction coming from the left wing.

Let’s face it, 2021 has been a bad year for the left. Biden has mishandled everything that has come across his desk. He opened up our southern border to millions of illegal aliens, untold amounts of fentanyl and COVID infections and sex trafficking. Responding to Biden’s invitation, thousands of children, mothers and families have died before getting to the border.

Then there’s Biden’s decision to shut down large parts of the oil and gas industry. Surprise! Gas prices are soaring! Biden and the left are dumping trillions of dollars into the economy. Surprise! Prices jump when too much money is chasing too few products! Inflation is increasing. Mandating vaccinations is forcing first responders, frontline workers, and other essential employees to leave their jobs, and is dividing our nation even more.

Then there’s Afghanistan where hundreds of American citizens are still stranded, fearing for their lives. If not for veteran groups, volunteers, and other non-governmental organizations going there and bringing them home, they would be Biden’s collateral damage from a botched withdrawal.

The only superlative marks Biden and the left have garnered in 2021 have been their ability to degrade and disrupt every aspect of American life in the briefest amount of time. While they continue to wreak havoc, they will double-down blaming white supremacists and racists for all of America’s problems. The left: charging racism to unify America.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0