COMMENTARY: Chaos channels into command

If we wondered how seriously President Joe Biden takes national defense, we need only look at the nomination of a candidate to become the next vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff within weeks of seeing the current occupant go into retirement.

While it may seem that this is a belt-way issue, the vice-chairman is the second highest-ranked officer in the U.S. military.

Members of the joint chiefs of staff, including the chairman, vice-chairman, service chiefs, and the chief of the National Guard are key military advisers to the secretary of defense and the president.

The chairman serves as the principal adviser and the vice-chairman acts as the chairman if a vacancy occurs. Both are active members of the joint chief of staff their level of experience and expertise is difficult to replace.

Needless to say, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff is an important person.

The current vice-chairman, Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, was sworn in on Nov. 21, 2019. When he was selected, the position was for a two-year term. Due to a change in the FY 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, starting this year, the term length becomes four years, but Hyten, selected before the law went into effect, would have required a renomination for another two years.