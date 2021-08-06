COMMENTARY: Change is not always good

Karl Marx famously said, “Philosophers have hitherto only interpreted the world in various ways; the point is to change it.”

Saul Alinsky’s first sentence in his first chapter of "Rules for Radicals" is, “What follows is for those who want to change the world from what it is to what they believe it should be.”

The revolution in America today came of age in the 1960s with a number of movements all focused on changing America from what it was to whatever would make America great. Ironically, all of the changes we’ve seen since the 1960s have brought us to what we have today. Are we great yet? Are we even better than we were in the 1960s?

The COVID pandemic has arguably created more change during the last 18 months than any other single thing, though one might argue the 2020 election created more change than anything else. Those two worked in tandem and each affected the other in radical ways. Would we have handled the pandemic differently in a non-election year? Would the election have been decided differently if we hadn’t had the pandemic?