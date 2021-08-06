COMMENTARY: Change is not always good

Karl Marx famously said, “Philosophers have hitherto only interpreted the world in various ways; the point is to change it.”
Saul Alinsky’s first sentence in his first chapter of "Rules for Radicals" is, “What follows is for those who want to change the world from what it is to what they believe it should be.”
The revolution in America today came of age in the 1960s with a number of movements all focused on changing America from what it was to whatever would make America great. Ironically, all of the changes we’ve seen since the 1960s have brought us to what we have today. Are we great yet? Are we even better than we were in the 1960s?
The COVID pandemic has arguably created more change during the last 18 months than any other single thing, though one might argue the 2020 election created more change than anything else. Those two worked in tandem and each affected the other in radical ways. Would we have handled the pandemic differently in a non-election year? Would the election have been decided differently if we hadn’t had the pandemic?
No doubt, those seeking revolution in America used both the pandemic and the election to make changes they thought made America better. What changes since 2019 have made America statistically better? Gallup reported a record-low 47% of people surveyed were “extremely proud to be Americans.” The report noted, “Currently, 32% of Democrats -- down from 43% in 2017 and 56% in 2013 -- are extremely proud. The decline preceded the election of Donald Trump but has accelerated in the past year.” That’s not a positive change.
Remember the old commercial? “You’ve got to break some eggs to make real mayonnaise.” Well, you’ve got to break a lot of things to make a revolution. Cuba is living through a revolution against a communist regime. Sixty years or so ago, Cubans revolted against one dictator only to install another dictator. Change isn’t always good.
What are revolutionaries in America breaking to bring about change? They are literally breaking the law. Remember the violent and deadly riots across America last summer? The ones the left called “mostly peaceful?” The revolutionaries in those riots said they wanted to burn down America, and they made a good start on their intentions.
They were accompanied by other revolutionaries who wanted to defund police, and some cities actually cut police budgets and otherwise withheld support for local law enforcement. This year violent crime rates have broken records decades old.
Candidate Joe Biden campaigned on changing everything President Trump had accomplished, and all the Trump-haters piled on. Trump instituted policies that kept migration across our southern border under control. Seven months after Biden undid all of Trump’s border policies, we have total chaos with an influx of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from nations all over the world every month. Mexican cartels have pumped record amounts of fentanyl across the border for months.
The Biden administration is considering federal mandates to control the spread of COVID. Would that be legal? Depends upon whom one asks. Regardless, federal mandates would be revolutionary changes. Imagine what politicians could demand from every citizen. Be careful what you support. Politics tends to swing back and forth, and no officeholder lives forever. Change is not always good.
