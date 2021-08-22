COMMENTARY: Center out strategy

Ellen McCarthy, the daughter of the late Sen. Gene McCarthy, a Minnesota Democrat, worked for years in Congress briefing new members. She always urged them to bring their families to the capital, but as time went by, fewer and fewer lawmakers listened to her advice, and as she told me, this trend does "terrible things in terms of the fabric of the Congress."

Lawmakers, she said, "don't spend any time with each other, they don't get to know each other as people, and I think it's a loss to the country."

That's true. As Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, told Time magazine, "Nobody knows anybody up here. It's amazing. There just aren't enough real relationships. ... I know dysfunctional families that function better than the Senate does. It's just crazy."

Manchin has tried to bridge that divide by inviting lawmakers to social events on his houseboat, docked not far from the Capitol. "The core group that worked on this infrastructure bill has been socializing on the boat together for a long time," Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware told The Washington Post. "The bill probably would have fallen apart, after there were some strong crosscurrents, if not for the trust and relationships that were built, including during time on the boat."

This time, Portman's "from the center out" strategy worked. The Houseboat Compact prevailed. Can that deal be duplicated on other issues? Doubtful -- but it's very much worth trying.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

