COMMENTARY: Celebrating Independence Day in the era of protest

Will weeks of daily protests since the death of George Floyd give way to the annual Independence Day holiday?

On Saturday — the Fourth of July — millions of Americans will unfurl the Stars and Stripes at a time when many of their fellow citizens are refusing to stand in its honor, instead taking a knee to protest “the Republic for which it stands.”

Can Americans be protesters and patriots at the same time?

Some say the demonstrations, often led by Black Lives Matter, are their own form of patriotism. Protesting has a long history of bringing about social change. Others see statues of America’s Founders falling and say the protesters are radicals trying to destroy their country.

According to the latest Gallup Poll on national pride, patriotism appears to be on the wane. The number of Americans who say they are “extremely” or “very proud” to be Americans is the lowest since Gallup began asking the question in 2001. While two-thirds of Republicans say they are extremely proud, just 24 percent of Democrats agree.

David Almasi, vice president of the conservative-leaning National Center for Public Policy Research, says “now more so than ever” is the right time to be celebrating the founding of America.