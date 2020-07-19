COMMENTARY: Celebrate right to protest

You have to wonder where the idol-bashing will stop. It’s understandable that statues of Robert E. Lee, the leader of Confederate troops in the Civil War, the bloodiest in American history, should no longer have places of honor in the American South, homeland of the Confederate states that rebelled against the union in defense of slavery. I always sort of wondered why Lee, having been defeated by the Union army led by Ulysses S. Grant, should have been so honored or, for that matter, why major U.S. Army bases in the South should bear the names of Confederate army officers rather than heroes from America’s foreign wars.

There’s no end to calls for bashing statues. In Korea, protesters over the years have demanded the destruction of the statue of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a 10-foot-tall image in bronze atop an 18-foot concrete base in a park not far from where U.S. troops stormed ashore in Incheon in September 1950. It was that bold strategy that drove out the North Koreans three months after Kim Il-sung had ordered his troops to invade the South, promising victory within weeks. Police have to keep a watchful eye on the statue while activists of opposing persuasions call for tearing it down or preserving it for the ages.