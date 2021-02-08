COMMENTARY: Careful what you say and do

The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The foundational freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment and the first 10 amendments amaze people from other nations. Notice how succinctly the authors wrote the amendments, sort of like the Ten Commandments. Brevity and clarity. And, yet, we still manage “to amend” the meaning as though the amendments and, indeed, the commandments come with caveats.

The caveat of 2020 was COVID-19 which enabled government authorities at every level to prohibit the free exercise of religion, to abridge the freedom of speech (think fact checkers and social media), as well as the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to quell those who petitioned the government for a redress of grievances.

Our founders knew people have many opinions and use a variety of words and examples to advance some positions and to oppose others. They also knew from firsthand experience that Truth is the first victim of any who would regulate religion, speech, or any of our other freedoms granted by our creator.