COMMENTARY: Can't/don't criticize The T&D

The Times and Democrat literally burned to the ground back in 1972. Lee Enterprises bought The Times and Democrat in 2002. In some respects, the two events are synonymous.
The T&D's reported 12,500 readers may never see this op-ed; its author has been deemed persona non grata by the newspaper's editor of the past 39 years. The editor and T&D staff never reply to this author's emails; I assume by order of the editor.
Though this author created and had published in The T&D more than 1,400 editorial cartoons over an 11-year span, the editor in 2019 even refused to accept any cartoons dealing with my home county of Bamberg, so I quit sending The T&D any of my doodles. First Amendment rights, freedom of expression and diversity of opinions on the opinion page are allowed only if they don't make the editor uncomfortable.
Oh, the newspaper industry has changed remarkably since the great fire of '72: the advent of internet competition, declining circulation, less advertising revenues and thus fewer staff members. But all these are but excuses when it comes to reporting (or not reporting) real news.
The T&D has become journalistically lazy, its news management more concerned with not upsetting corporate executives or city fathers than aggressively pursuing local truths, and content to accept without question and publish verbatim press releases as factual.
The T&D has little to report on other than who shot whom and its obsession with all things COVID replete with daily case/death counts. Investigative journalism no longer exists, a healthy skepticism of public governance has been replaced with a kowtowing to the powers that be, and anyone who dares criticize The T&D's bullets-and-COVID myopia is tagged as a gadfly, an alarmist, a conspiracy theorist, mentally unstable or an instigator on a some sort of personal vendetta.
Never ever should there be a story published with the byline "Special to The T&D" ... ever! "Special to The T&D" means you're reading a press release carefully crafted by the sender to portray the item in the sender's most favorable light. Press releases to real journalists are but starting points to ask the sender pointed questions and to substantiate any claims made in the release. The only thing special about a "Special to The T&D" is the sender is getting special treatment in not having to answer follow-up inquiries from a news reporter.
T&D readers should be more concerned about what they're not reading than what they are. Many a meaningful story goes unreported in The T&D due in part to the editor's decision to make himself and his staff inaccessible to some or by making certain news topics off limits. The editor may wonder why T&D circulation is down and so very few of a supposed 12,500 readers write letters to the editor; it's because the paper has grown stale, lazy, dated and most of all irrelevant. Sad but true: More and more people have turned to Columbia, Augusta and Charleston media outlets for their Orangeburg area news and to give their news tips and leads.
I've associated myself with The T&D ever since I was a paperboy way back in the 1960s. I was in Orangeburg when The T&D burned in 1972. I remember when the Sims family owned the paper and when the chain, Lee Enterprises, bought it. I remember when The T&D mattered and made a difference.
Things do not always change for the better. As in '72, it's time for The T&D to rebuild.
Walt Inabinet is from Bamberg.
