COMMENTARY: Can't/don't criticize The T&D

The T&D has little to report on other than who shot whom and its obsession with all things COVID replete with daily case/death counts. Investigative journalism no longer exists, a healthy skepticism of public governance has been replaced with a kowtowing to the powers that be, and anyone who dares criticize The T&D's bullets-and-COVID myopia is tagged as a gadfly, an alarmist, a conspiracy theorist, mentally unstable or an instigator on a some sort of personal vendetta.

Never ever should there be a story published with the byline "Special to The T&D" ... ever! "Special to The T&D" means you're reading a press release carefully crafted by the sender to portray the item in the sender's most favorable light. Press releases to real journalists are but starting points to ask the sender pointed questions and to substantiate any claims made in the release. The only thing special about a "Special to The T&D" is the sender is getting special treatment in not having to answer follow-up inquiries from a news reporter.